Grenade hurled at DSP office

KARACHI: One again the office of the DSP Gulbahar in District Central of the city came under a grenade attack, which luckily did not explode, though adding to an alarming string of attack against Police and Rangers officers since June 10.

Unidentified motorcyclists threw a hand grenade at the office of the deputy superintendent of police of the Gulbahar in District Central of Karachi but fortunately no loss of life was reported as the explosive device did not detonate. The attack was carried out at around 11:55am when DSP Khalid Javed was present at the office along with others. The office of the DSP Gulbahar is located near the Gujjar Nullah in jurisdiction of Super Market police station. The armed motorcyclists have so far been carried out four similar attacks on the Rangers and police in Karachi since June 10.