Sun Jul 26, 2020
July 26, 2020

Mansehra-Thahkot motorway will be open soon: Asim Bajwa

National

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the construction work of Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed.

In his tweet, Bajwa said the motorway would be open for traffic very soon. Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thahkot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic.

