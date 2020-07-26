Tik Tok craze claims another life

BAHAWALNAGAR: A young man drowned while making a Tik-Tok video alongside Sadiqia canal in Minchinabad area of Bahawalnagar on Friday.

According to a private news channel, one Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was making a Tik Tok video with his friends when he slipped and fell into the canal.

The rescuers had started the search operation for his body. The rescue team did not recover the body even on second day.