People’s mandate stolen on July 25: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said that people’s mandate was stolen on July 25, 2018. In a tweet, Shahbaz wrote: “The 25th of July will be remembered in history as the day when the people's mandate was stolen and a selected government was imposed on the country. Two years down the line, the experiment has cost Pakistan dearly with governance & economy in their worst shape ever in decades.”