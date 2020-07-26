Grenade hurled at DSP Gulbahar’s office

KARACHI: One again the office of the DSP Gulbahar in District Central of the city came under a grenade attack, which luckily did not explode, though adding to an alarming string of attack against Police and Rangers officers since June 10.

Unidentified motorcyclists threw a hand grenade at the office of the deputy superintendent of police of the Gulbahar in District Central of Karachi but fortunately no loss of life was reported as the explosive device did not detonate. The attack was carried out at around 11:55am when DSP Khalid Javed was present at the office along with others. The office of the DSP Gulbahar is located near the Gujjar Nullah in jurisdiction of Super Market police station. The armed motorcyclists have so far been carried out four similar attacks on the Rangers and police in Karachi since June 10 but the law enforcers have failed to make any single arrest.

The attack followed deployment of heavy contingent of the law enforcers including police and Rangers who cordoned it off and started searched for the suspects as well as to inquire about the incident. Though the police have not been able to obtain any CCTV footage of the incident but they suspect that the motorcyclists were behind the incident, who lobbed the hand grenade. Experts from the bomb disposal squad (BD) were also called immediately to defuse the hand grenade. The BD experts said that there could have been a massive loss of lives if the grenade had exploded as it contained high explosives and a number of policemen were present in the office at that time. The BD department determined the grenade to be “ an American device.”

DSP Javed said that they were investigating the case from different angles and could not rule out the possibility of the involvement of terrorist outfits involved in the recent terror activities or attacks on law enforcement agencies in Karachi. “Usually, the terrorists used Russian or locally made grenades and crackers in such attacks but this time, an American grenade was used,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Mahar sought a detailed report from the DIGP West and directed him to arrest the suspects involved in the incident on immediate basis. In the recent past Rangers mobiles came under attack while four policemen also lost their lives in different attacks in Karachi in July alone but the police failed to arrest the perpetrators.