Rs73.5b liabilities of state-run TV

ISLAMABAD: Total liabilities of state-run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Limited have increased to Rs73.5 billion.

The state-run TV launched its six projects that incurred losses of up to Rs39 billion. In addition, the national TV is also facing liabilities of Rs15.2 billion in the head of pension fund,

Rs19.3 billion in various heads that include pension, commutation, sports contents, and satellite charges.

The top management of state-run TV pleaded saying that all these liabilities are a major hindrance in moving the organisation forward without explaining as to why it’s all six projects went into losses and why it failed to take actions to make its business plan and implement it.

According to documents, the six projects of state-run TV that have precisely piled up the losses of Rs38.996 billion in the past several years include PTV Home that sustained loss of Rs17.47 billion, PTV News (Rs15.685 billion), PTV National (Rs2.217 billion), PTV-Global (Rs1.023 billion), PTV Sports (Rs1.147 billion) and PTV World (Rs1.567 billion).

The cabinet had deferred the increase of TV fee from 35 to Rs100 in electricity bills till its next meeting asking the top management to review its demand and urging it with submission of doable business plan.

When The News sent Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Fraz queries about the liabilities of the state-run TV, he did not respond. PTV Managing Director Amer Manzoor

was also contacted for official version and was sent questions through WhatsApp. He read the messages (as they turned blue) but did not answer. Later, his phone was also turned off.