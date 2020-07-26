close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
July 26, 2020

Youth kills father over admonition

July 26, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: A youth shot dead his father when he admonished him in Model Town, Bahawalnagar on Saturday. Fahad Amin, 20, shot dead his father in the presence of other family members when his father scolded him for his ties with bad people. Police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him.

TWO BANDITS DIE IN ‘ENCOUNTER’: Two alleged robbers were killed in a reported police encounter near Chak-325/3-R on Saturday. According to Bahawalnagar DPO spokesman,

four robbers were running away after taking equipment from a cell phone tower and a police party of Marroot police chased them.

