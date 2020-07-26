PAF aware of geo-strategic developments in region: air chief

LAHORE: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Saturday said the PAF was fully cognisant of geo-strategic developments in the region.

During his visit to PAF base Qadri at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said the aggressive military procurements by the enemy were not going

unnoticed and

necessary measures were in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well.

The air chief assured the nation that the PAF, alongside its sister services, was ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.

Expressing concerns over the Indian state terrorism and atrocities by its armed forces in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the air chief said that Pakistani nation unequivocally supports the

freedom struggle of Kashmiris and reiterated the need for expeditious resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.

Earlier, during his visit to the air base, he witnessed various operational activities including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements. He was briefed about the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base.