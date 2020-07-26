Court seeks arguments on plea against Vawda

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday summoned the counsel of both parties for final arguments on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda over charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV talk show. The court has sought arguments after the police submitted its reply in this regard. The police stated that the event in question happened on a private TV channel and it doesn’t come under the jurisdiction of the local police.

They stated that the petitioner should contact the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority in this regard. The court, after hearing the police stance, summoned the counsel of both the parties for final arguments. As per details, the application was moved by advocate Mudassar Chaudhry, stating that federal minister Faisal Vawda by his gesture has insulted a national institution and the parliament. He implored the court to register a criminal case against the federal minister.