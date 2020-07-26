MWM withdraws support to parties backing new bill

LAHORE : Majlis Wahdat Muslemin (MWM), one of the major parties representing the Shia community, has announced withdrawing political and electoral support in future to all the parties which backed Tahaffuz Bunyad-e-Islam Bill passed by Punjab Assembly three days ago.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Saturday, the MWM central leader Allama Mubarak Moosvi and other leaders condemned the Tahaffuz Bunyad Islam Bill as a digression from Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of Pakistan and a conspiracy to make the country

a sectarian state, which would lead the country to sectarian strife and lawlessness.

They alleged that followers of banned outfits misled and taken in the members of Punjab Assembly into making a controversial legislation which aimed at challenging the status of Constitution of Pakistan and to push the Shia community to the wall.

They expressed wonder as to how a seasoned politician speaker Punjab Assembly, Ch Pervaiz Elahi, was taken in by such elements to push the bill through legislation. They demanded the governor not to sign the bill into law before consulting Shia representatives. They urged that the bill should be sent back to the assembly for necessary amendments.

Other leaders at the press conference included MWM Punjab secretary general Abdul Khaliq Asadi, deputy secretary general Iqbal Kamrani, Allama Hasan Hamdani, Allama Hasan Najfi and Allama Amjad Ali Jafri.