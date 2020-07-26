Safe environment for animals stressed

LAHORE : Stray dogs are being culled under the illusion that it is the only way to eradicate the problem. That is in fact not the case as animals also have rights in Islam as well as in Pakistani law which are being breached.

This was said by animal rights activists at a press conference called by an NGO here on Saturday. The conference was attended largely by members of animal rights organisations and NGOs.

They talked about an alternative method to create a safe environment for both humans and animals like ‘TNVR’ method; Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release. This method has been adopted worldwide and has proven to be very successful.

To execute this strategy, the organisation has teamed up with an organisation to start the TNVR campaign.

As a first step of the campaign, the organisation is holding a training seminar on Sunday (today) at SA Gardens at 1 pm.