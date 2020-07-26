close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

3 injured in road accident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

LAHORE : At least three people were injured in a road accident near Ada Plot on Raiwind Road on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Ali Ahmad 30, Liaqat Ali, 28 and Abid Ali, 22. They were on their way on a bike when a speeding truck hit and injured them. They were removed to a nearby hospital.

