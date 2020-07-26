3 injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : At least three people were injured in a road accident near Ada Plot on Raiwind Road on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Ali Ahmad 30, Liaqat Ali, 28 and Abid Ali, 22. They were on their way on a bike when a speeding truck hit and injured them. They were removed to a nearby hospital.