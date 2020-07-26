PEF BOGs to meet on 27th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BOG) of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) will be held on July 27. A PEF spokesperson said that the BOG besides deciding about the foundation’s new chairman will also discuss the issues related to payment to the PEF partner schools across the province.