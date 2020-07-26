close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
July 26, 2020

PEF BOGs to meet on 27th

Lahore

July 26, 2020

LAHORE : The first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BOG) of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) will be held on July 27. A PEF spokesperson said that the BOG besides deciding about the foundation’s new chairman will also discuss the issues related to payment to the PEF partner schools across the province.

