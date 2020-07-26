Call to increase women representation in local govts

LAHORE : The ratio of representation of women, peasants and workers in Local Governments (LGs) has decreased over the time, said a report issued by an NGO here on Saturday.

Bushra Khaliq, an executive director of the organisation, said the Constitution ensures political and electoral participation of marginalised groups in local governance and stressed to safeguard the interests of vulnerable classes in local governance. But if we glance at the history of the local governance in Pakistan, not much genuine efforts were made for the preservation of political and electoral interests of the vulnerable to prevent their marginalisation through reserve seats, she said.

Mudassar Farooq, an expert on Local Government laws, said, “Democracy is more likely to develop when all segments of a society are free to participate and influence political outcomes without suffering bias or reprisal. Participation of a diverse citizenry in public and private life is a fundamental aspect of a peaceful and just society. But in many countries, like Pakistan, large portions of the populations are excluded from politics based on their ethnicity, religion, gender, age and disability.”