Fresh hiring to be made for medico-legal, admin cadres: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced here on Saturday that fresh hiring will be made in medico-legal and administration cadres.

The minister made this announcement while meeting a delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Present at the occasion were Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail and IDF office-bearers of the IDF Dr Durre-Najaf, Dr Mohsin Ranjha, Dr Abbas Mirani, Dr Asjad, Dr Asim, Dr Afzaal, Dr Qasim, Dr Shafqaat, Dr Zohaib Liaqat, Dr Ahmed Shamsi, Dr Abdur Rehman, Dr Shahid Surani and Dr Laraib Sajjad. The visiting doctors of the IDF shared with the minister their observations on the status of facilities in government hospitals in Punjab and other related matters.

The minister said on the occasion said, “The situation in government hospitals has significantly improved. The Prime Minister has earned the prayers of over 7.2 million families by distributing Sehat Insaf Cards. The government is developing five mother and child hospitals in Punjab. No government previously worked on introducing sustainable reforms in the health system. Improving services and facilitating the public is our topmost priority. I especially salute all doctors serving Corona patients in the province.”

gym, swimming pools for FJWU: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 19th Syndicate meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary SHME Department Asif Tufail, Vice chancellor FJWU Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan and syndicate members. Registrar FJWU Munazza Iqbal presented agenda items to the Chair. The minister validated the decisions of the last syndicate meeting.

The minister approved the research, management and finance committee to proceed with the partnership agreement with LEEDS University London. The minister also granted approval for the one year contract extension for ad hoc employees. The affiliation of the FJWU with different public and private institutions was also approved. The Chair approved the gymnasium and swimming pools on FJWU premises. The minister also directed the completion of multi storey residential building and medicine store. The minister okayed introduction of the double entry system as well. Besides granting approval for the fresh hiring in the IT department, the minister approved the up-gradation of position of Assistant Auditor Officer from Grade 16 to 17. The Chair also gave orders provision of facilities for Day Care center.

Later, the minister visited the site of the Mother and Child Hospital and the Contractor apprised her of the status of the project. She expressed satisfaction on the pace of work and said the new mother and child hospitals will prove be game changer in Punjab.

She said, “It is for the first time that projects envisaging fundamental changes have been started in Punjab for improvement in healthcare service delivery. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. By these hospitals, we can save the lives of mother and children in Punjab.”