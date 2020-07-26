close
July 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

India’s UNSC election flayed

Lahore

LAHORE : India's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a weakness of the government of Pakistan, said Babar Sulehri, central president of the Youth Assembly for Human Rights. Speaking to the media, he said that the holocaust of minorities in India was continuing.

