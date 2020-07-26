JI to hold rallies against India on Aug 5

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said JI would organise countrywide protest rallies and marches on August 5 to mark one year of New Delhi’s move to abrogate the disputed territory status of held Kashmir and impose indefinite curfew to launch Muslim genocide.

Addressing a gathering of workers at Mansoora here on Saturday, he said the purpose of marking the “Black Day” was also to convey a message to the people of Kashmir that every Pakistani was standing with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

Baloch said the PTI government was still indecisive even after completing two years of rule over country.

He said the masses were desperate as they found no relief from the rulers in any sector. He said inflation, unemployment, corruption and law and order were worsening with every day passing. He said Pakistan was facing a multiple crises which demanded that national leadership sit together a form a united policy to bring the country out of the mess.