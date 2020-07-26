Death of 8 virus patients raises toll to 2,113 in Punjab

LAHORE : The deaths of eight more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 2,113 in Punjab, while the confirmed number of cases of novel coronavirus reached 91,691 with the addition of 268 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Out of total of 91,691 infections in Punjab, as many as 88,911 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 685,228 tests have been performed in the province.