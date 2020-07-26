335 petrol stations sealed in Punjab

LAHORE : Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sealed 335 petrol stations over giving consumers short measure, in a crackdown across Punjab.

It imposed a fine of Rs 3787,000 on them.

ACE officials visited at least 1,632 petrol stations. The sealed stations included Lahore A 23, Lahore B 73, Gujranwala 84, Faisalabad 46, Sargodha 7, Sahiwal 24, Multan 57, Bahawalpur 3, Rawalpindi 1 and DG Khan 18.

DG, ACE, Gohar Nafees appealed to the common people to identify the corrupt elements through report corruption App. ACE will take strict action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination, he said.

food officers arrested: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 10 food officers and officials on charges of corruption in mega wheat scandal 2018.

According to ACE, it was revealed in an inquiry that flour mill owners committed big corruption during Ramazan 2018 by selling wheat which was given to them for providing flour to common man on subsidised rates, but they sold all the wheat in open market and got millions of rupees. The ACE inquiry fixed responsibility of the corruption on 155 officials of the Food Department.

FIRs against them have been registered and the process of their arrest has started in Punjab. Ten officials of the department including an assistant food controller and inspectors have been arrested so far.

Director General, ACE Punjab, Muhammad Gohar Nafees has directed all regional officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements and arrest them at any cost.