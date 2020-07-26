234 shops sealed in province

LAHORE : As many as 3,647 shops were inspected across the province and 234 shops were sealed on violation of the SOPs for protection from coronavirus on July 24.

Likewise, 6,848 motorcycles, 1,889 vehicles and 1,151 public transport vehicles were checked and the civil administration imposed fines on 1,485 vehicles, motorcycles and public transport vehicles.

Collectively, 4,871 citizens were checked and 5,153 were fined by civil administration on violation of the SOPs.

Punjab police have checked around 242,391 shops since June 6 across the province and sealed 24,088 shops till now.

As many as 368,914 motorcycles, 111,304 vehicles and 69,335 public transport vehicles were checked.

Around 234,418 vehicles, motorcycles and public transport vehicles were imposed fines by civil administration on violation of instructions with regard to protection from coronavirus.

Likewise, with respect to implementation of the SOPs, 350,097 people were intercepted and 79,372 were fined by civil administration on violation of the SOPs.