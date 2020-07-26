close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 26, 2020

Four die in plane crash in Swiss Alps

World

 
July 26, 2020

GENEVA: Two Swiss and two Austrian nationals were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed in the Swiss Alps, police said.

The plane came down in the picturesque area near the Gletscherspitze peak, at an altitude of over 3,000 metres (10,000 feet), in the southern Swiss canton of Wallis, regional police said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World