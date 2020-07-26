Four die in plane crash in Swiss Alps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Two Swiss and two Austrian nationals were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed in the Swiss Alps, police said.
The plane came down in the picturesque area near the Gletscherspitze peak, at an altitude of over 3,000 metres (10,000 feet), in the southern Swiss canton of Wallis, regional police said in a statement.