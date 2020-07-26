close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 26, 2020

Gunmen kill 20 farmers in Sudan

World

AFP
July 26, 2020

KHARTOUM: Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan’s wartorn Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief said on Saturday.

"Two months ago the government organised a meeting between the original landowners and those who took their fields" during the long-running war in Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmad told AFP by telephone.

Latest News

More From World