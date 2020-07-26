Gunmen kill 20 farmers in Sudan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan’s wartorn Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief said on Saturday.
"Two months ago the government organised a meeting between the original landowners and those who took their fields" during the long-running war in Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmad told AFP by telephone.