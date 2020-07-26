Zimbabwe jailed journalist, politician

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Zimbabwe’s government on Saturday defended the arrests of an investigative journalist and an opposition leader this week, claiming the pair had been plotting to "overthrow the government" with the backing of the United States and other "foreign power".
Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested on Monday and charged with inciting public violence for their role in organising anti-government protests slated for July 31.