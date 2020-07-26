close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
July 26, 2020

Zimbabwe jailed journalist, politician

July 26, 2020

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s government on Saturday defended the arrests of an investigative journalist and an opposition leader this week, claiming the pair had been plotting to "overthrow the government" with the backing of the United States and other "foreign power".

Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested on Monday and charged with inciting public violence for their role in organising anti-government protests slated for July 31.

