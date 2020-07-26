Somali prime minister axed in no-confidence vote

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s parliament removed Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire from his post in a vote of no confidence on Saturday for failing to pave the way towards fully democratic elections, the speaker said.

A whopping 170 of parliament’s 178 MPs backed the no confidence motion, and Khaire’s ouster was immediately endorsed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who had appointed him as prime minister in February 2017.

The deputies had arrived at the National Assembly on Saturday to work on the organisation of the next national elections in 2021.

"After learning that the government had failed in its promise to prepare a clear plan that paves the way for one-person-one-vote elections in 2021... parliament undertook a vote of no confidence against the government and its prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire," parliamentary speaker Mohamed Mursal told reporters.