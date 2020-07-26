SMIU senators again write to CM Murad Ali Shah about ‘embezzlement at varsity’

For a third time in the past few months, the senators of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) have written to the province’s chief minister to inform him not only of “administrative mismanagement” but also the top officials’ involvement in “embezzlement”.

In the latest letter, dated July 17, the nine SMIU senators claimed that the acting vice chancellor has gained membership of the expensive DHA Golf Club through the students fund account of the university for his personal use.

Demanding an investigation into the matter, the senators and faculty expressed their concern over the alleged misuse of finances of a public university run on the fees of students belonging to the lower and middle classes, public taxes and a third of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s property.

The letter, which carries the SMIU senators’ names, contact numbers and signatures, states that the alleged financial misuse was observed during the second tenure of the present acting VC.

Attaching the related evidences, the senators claimed that the acting VC’s family has been benefiting from the Golf Club membership. They expressed their concern over the alleged embezzlement.

Citing Section 10(3) of the General Financial Rules, the senators said that no authority should exercise its powers of sanctioning expenditure to pass an order that would be directly or indirectly to its own advantage.

They also pointed it out to the CM that the “embezzlement” comes under the domain of Article 9(a)(vi) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance. They requested that the chief executive conduct a quick investigation into their allegations.

In their previous letters, the senators have already demanded a NAB inquiry and other legal investigations into the allegations they have levelled against the acting VC.

When contacted, the SMIU spokesperson responded through a written statement: “The attention of the university has been drawn to media and social media reports regarding a letter written to the CM by the SMIU senate’s members.

“It is clarified that the university has so far not received any such document officially. However, the document circulating in the media bears the names of some lecturers of the university, who have been asked to verify whether they have actually forwarded the letter or the document bears their forged signatures.

“Regarding the substance of issues highlighted in the letter, in general terms it is clarified that the appointment of the vice chancellor rests with the CM on the recommendation of the search committee. It cannot be made on the whims of a few lecturers.

“However, about the membership of the private club, it is to be clarified that the membership was availed for the purpose of organising functions and events.”