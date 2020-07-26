Four dead, 11 injured in road tragedies

Four people lost their lives and 11 others suffered injuries during accidents in parts of the city on Friday.

A man died and eight others were injured during a collision between a truck and a Suzuki pick-up on Mai Kolachi Road. According to the Baghdadi police, the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Ehtisham Abbas, while seven injured men as Asim, Hammad, Ahmed, Ali, Ramzan, Haq Nawaz, Hussain. The deceased and the injured were labourers who were on their way to the fisheries when the accident took place.

Separately, a man died and three others were injured after their speeding car overturned on the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Flyover. The deceased and the injured were taken to the JPMC.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Zain Khan, son of Naushab Khan, while one injured as Samad Rehmani, 25.

Separately, a 40-year-old man, identified as Akbar, died after he lost control of his motorcycle and fell down on the nullah along with a motorcycle in Behns Colony.

According to the Sukkan police, the body was taken to the JPMC and that the deceased was resident of the same area.

Meanwhile, another 40-year-old man, identified as Hussain, son of Abbas, died in a road accident in Azam Town.