Traffic cop fines bicyclist

The DIG traffic on Saturday took notice of a video which was widely circulated on social media showing a traffic cop fining a bicyclist for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of a road in Clifton.

The DIG ordered SP Traffic Clifton Shahid Mian to inquire about the incident. He also asked traffic police officials to keep the financial issues of the citizens in view while fining them. As the bicyclist, Iqbal Shahid, was unable to pay the fine, ticketing officer Ghulam Ali Jamali paid the fine himself.