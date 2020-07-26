‘Let private schools reopen on August 5’

The All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) has demanded of the inter-provincial education ministers’ committee to allow the schools to reopen on August 5.

According to the statement issued by the association, schools had been shut for six months due to which millions of children were not attending schools, and thousands of teachers and staffers had lost their jobs.

The school owners were facing a severe financial crunch and they were unable to pay the teachers. “The unclear closure of schools has resulted in educational loss, and the administrators of schools are suffering from financial hardship. More than 20 million children are already out of school and we cannot afford further educational losses,” the statement said.

If madrasas could arrange on-campus examinations and some of the public sector varsities were planning to conduct exams from August 5, then it would be better to reopen private schools, it said, adding that religious seminaries had successfully completed their on-campus exams and no student was reported to have caught the coronavirus. Educational institutions could be reopened with standard operating procedures, it said.

Regarding the financial difficulties of private schools, the leaders of the association said that the government should immediately provide interest-free loans for the support of private schools. They also called on the prime minister, the chief justice and the national coordinating council to announce a clear and unequivocal policy on the immediate reopening of educational institutions at the meeting to be held soon.