Virtual gymnastics workshop attended by 250 officials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A day-long virtual gymnastics workshop organised by Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) for coaches and judges was attended by around 250 officials.
The presenters were Dr Haan Yoon So, President of ASIAN MAG Technical and Judges Committee, Nedal Al Yousaf, President of Arab Gymnastics Federation, and Prof Dr Gerath Irwin, Professor & Chairman of Cardiff University.