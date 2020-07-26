close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

Malik to submit reply to PCB soon

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

LAHORE: Former captain Salim Malik is expected to submit his reply to the PCB and ICC transcript in a couple of days as his lawyers team has prepared a detailed response.

It has been learn that Malik’s legal team has prepared a detailed answer to the PCB and ICC transcript. Malik has given a detailed reply to all the questions of the transcript as he wants to close the issues once and for all, a source close to him said.

“I have cleared the courts and I am cooperating with the PCB and ICC. It is expected that the PCB will also show better behaviour in response,” he said.

