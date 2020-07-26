Bismah wants Pak women’s team to be fearless against top sides

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has said that she is looking to transform her side into a fearless unit that can compete against the top teams of the world

According to a report in Wisden, she said: “It’s important for us to perform at a high level. Results need to be improved. So my goal so far has been – and will be – that the overall performance of the team can be improved.

“I want to make the team a fearless team who can compete with the top four,” she said.

She went on to say that as captain it is her responsibility to make her team members feel that they are “the face of the team. The girls feel a greater sense of ownership of the team when they are highlighted. That is important, that we build players, we make stars,” she said.