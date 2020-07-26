Neymar wins French Cup final for PSG

PARIS: Neymar scored the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain defeated 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final on Friday, the first competitive fixture in the country since March 11 following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, coach Thomas Tuchel faces an anxious wait over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe ahead of next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta after the France star limped off in tears during the first half with an ankle injury.

The World Cup winner was later seen emerging from the tunnel on crutches following a dreadful challenge that resulted in the dismissal of Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I’m worried,” said Tuchel.

“I’m very happy because we won but we have to stay patient because we don’t have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight.”

PSG secured the first of a potential three trophies this summer, claiming a record-extending 13th French Cup with the League Cup final against Lyon to come next Friday before the resumption of their European campaign in Portugal.