Malik to submit reply to PCB soon

LAHORE: Former captain Salim Malik is expected to submit his reply to the PCB and ICC transcript in a couple of days as his lawyers team has prepared a detailed response.
It has been learn that Malik’s legal team has prepared a detailed answer to the PCB and ICC transcript. Malik has given a detailed reply to all the questions of the transcript as he wants to close the issues once and for all, a source close to him said.
“I have cleared the courts and I am cooperating with the PCB and ICC. It is expected that the PCB will also show better behaviour in response,” he said.