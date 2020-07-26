close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
July 26, 2020

Imam’s injury not serious

July 26, 2020

LAHORE: Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Saturday was declared fit to play by team doctor. He had received a blow to his left hand a day earlier.

The left-handed batsman, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board, had been struck on Friday while batting against Naseem Shah in the four-day warm-up match.

However, the injury was not serious.

This is the second injury scare in less than a week for Pakistan. Earlier, opener Abid Ali was hit on the head, and he too had recovered.

