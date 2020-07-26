close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

Virtual gymnastics workshop attended by 250 officials

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

LAHORE: A day-long virtual gymnastics workshop organised by Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) for coaches and judges was attended by around 250 officials.

The presenters were Dr Haan Yoon So, President of ASIAN MAG Technical and Judges Committee, Nedal Al Yousaf, President of Arab Gymnastics Federation, and Prof Dr Gerath Irwin, Professor & Chairman of Cardiff University.

