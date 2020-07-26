Saqib likely to play for Maldives’ Green Streets club

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly talented international football goalkeeper Saqib Hanif is expected to strike a deal with another Maldives club for the next Maldives Premier League which begins in December.

Sources close to Saqib told ‘The News’ that Maldives’ Green Streets have started taking interest in the Pakistani gloveman who has been playing in the Maldives’ top league for the last few years.

“The club has offered Saqib a decent contract and the keeper is expected to finalise the deal with them in near future,” the source said.

Saqib returned from Maldives in May after having quarantined in Colombo and Male after he returned from Bangladesh where he represented Maldives TC FC in the AFC Cup.

Maldives Premier League has ten teams to compete in a tripple league system. Each team is allowed to hire four foreign players. In case a club wants to hire four players then it is a must for it to also hire one Asian among them.

In Pakistan, Saqib plays for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), who are coached by Tariq Lutfi. Sources said that Tariq is backing Saqib as foreign leagues have instilled a great confidence in the gloveman which would also help Pakistan in future.