Imam’s injury not serious

LAHORE: Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Saturday was declared fit to play by team doctor. He had received a blow to his left hand a day earlier.
The left-handed batsman, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board, had been struck on Friday while batting against Naseem Shah in the four-day warm-up match.
However, the injury was not serious.
This is the second injury scare in less than a week for Pakistan. Earlier, opener Abid Ali was hit on the head, and he too had recovered.