Sun Jul 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

Amir reaches Manchester

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and team masseur Mohammad Imran have reached Manchester.

After the arrival of Amir, junior team captain and wicket-keeper Rohail Nazir has been released from the squad.

Amir will be able to join the squad after two more coronavirus negative tests. But Imran will be allowed to join the team after one negative test. Amir and Imran had left Lahore for Manchester via Dubai.

