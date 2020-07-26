Junaid could be seen in action in CPL

ISLAMABAD: Pace bowler Junaid Khan could be seen in action in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), starting August 18, following his decision not to wait for the start of the English county cricket season.

Junaid had opted for county cricket instead of CPL this year. But as things have turned out, it is now highly unlikely that county cricket will have a full season due to several delays because of Covid-19.

“I had both the options available at the start of the season and I preferred county cricket,” Junaid said while talking to ‘The News’ from his native village adjacent to Swabi. “However, due to the pandemic the English cricket season has yet to start.

“I was also told by my agent that since there have been several delays, county teams may not invite overseas players this year. So, now I am planning to figure in the CPL. Negotiations with two franchises are already on,” he added.

Junaid said a couple of West Indies players including Jason Holder, who are currently in England with the Test squad, are considering

skipping the 2020 CPL.

“Franchises want me in one of the vacant places. In a few days things will be much clearer. The biggest hurdle I face in playing the CPL this season is the organisers’ decision to put every traveler in quarantine first. It is not clear if there will be enough time for me to play majority of the matches for my team,” he said.

Commenting on his fitness, Junaid said he had been working hard with mostly physical training rather than net practice. “In the recently held provincial fitness tests conducted by the PCB, I finished second behind (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Rizwan,” he said.

“Although we have had just one Covid-19 case in our area, still all precautionary measures are being taken to stay safe and fit. That is the reason I mostly do physical exercises rather than nets,” he added.

On Pakistan players’ performance in practice games and the ongoing intra-squad first-class match, Junaid said he had played in Derbyshire for many years. “I represented Lancashire and the first match on numerous occasions played outside Manchester was at Derby. The pitches there usually help spinners,” he said.

“Surprisingly, in clips of the match I saw appreciable movement in the air for pacemen and that troubled all the batsmen on the opening day. Even part-time bowler Shan Masood was extracting movement from the surface.

“I don’t think there will be such movement in the air and off the pitch in the Tests. Hopefully, the players will regain their form before the series,” Junaid said.