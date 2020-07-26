Howe tells Bournemouth to ‘enjoy’ Premier League finale

EVERTON: Eddie Howe has told his Bournemouth players to “enjoy” their last roll of the Premier League dice at Everton today (Sunday).

Bournemouth must beat the Toffees and hope both Watford lose at Arsenal and Aston Villa lose at West Ham to claw their way to top-flight survival. Manager Howe has admitted attempting to have fun amid such a pressure situation will not be easy — but will be vital to Bournemouth’s chances of pulling off a classic last-day escape. I don’t think the players will need help getting motivated for this game,” said Howe.

“It’s controlling our emotions that is going to be key because you have to play the game and you have to play the moment, be very much in the present. Thinking too much, or getting too emotional, can be very counter productive so we need the players just to — it sounds funny, but — enjoy the game, play the game as they have always done.”