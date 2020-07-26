Fleetwood among big names to miss cut in Minnesota

MINNESOTA: Tommy Fleetwood missed the cut at the 3M Open in Minnesota on his return to competitive golf. Fleetwood could only manage a second-round 72 on another day of low scoring at TPC Twin Cities and fell three strokes short of making the weekend.

The 29-year-old chose to miss the first six events of the PGA Tour to stay with his family in England. Fleetwood went out in level-par 35 after bogeying the second and picking up a birdie on the par-three eighth.

A bogey at the 11th was followed by a birdie at the 12th and he needed an eagle at the par-five 18th to play the final two rounds. But a six ended his hopes and Fleetwood joined the list of big-name casualties who dropped out at the halfway stage.

Fellow Englishmen Luke Donald and Paul Casey were a shot further back on two over after shooting 70 and 72 respectively. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka missed the cut by one shot after a 71 and was joined on one under by Bubba Watson, who carded a disappointing 74.

World number four Dustin Johnson, the highest ranked player in Minnesota, withdrew on Thursday after shooting 78 and citing a back problem. England’s Ben Taylor hit a second-round 66 to miss the cut by one stroke.

American pair Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski led at the halfway stage on 12-under par. Thompson carded six birdies against just one bogey, including draining a 19-foot putt for a two on the short 17th, in his five-under 65, while Werenski followed his opening-day 63 with 67.