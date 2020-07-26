This refers to the news report ‘Govt to review decision to reopen schools’ (July 25, 2020). As per the announcement by the government, educational institutions will reopen from September 15, but before the final date the government will review its decision. And the All Pakistan Private Schools Associations rejected the government's decision to open schools in September and announced the opening of educational institutions from August 15. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all sectors went off once in the country. With the passage of time, every sector started operating in the country; it is only educational institutions that have been for almost six to eight months in summer and winter zones respectively.

I respect the decision of the government to close institutions for the safety of students and teachers, but I want to draw the attention of the government and concerned authorities that these students and their family members are always visiting places where there is a rash of people. If students are safe playing in the street then why not in schools? In this pandemic, if someone or any sector is suffering it is private teachers because the government has not announced any relief package for them. Being a private teacher, I request the prime minister and all concerned people to please allow private schools to reopen from August 15 or announce a fixed date for reopening. If this is not possible then please announce a relief package for them.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech Turbat