Declining numbers

In June, a couple of leaders of the PTI had speculated that the number of coronavirus cases might shoot up exponentially by August 2020.The number of cases nevertheless dropped miraculously. Experts differ on what to attribute the good news to – herd immunity or adherence to SOPs. The data on global position of the cases reveals that the average number of deaths per thousand persons in South Asian countries comes to two persons, one of the lowest in the world. However, there is no conclusive evidence on the role of herd immunity in lowering the numbers. The current trend nevertheless looks good for Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow

USA