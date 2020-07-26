Bridging the divide

A quiet diplomacy carried out outside public view appears to have worked, with Sheikh Hasina Wajid of Bangladesh on Wednesday accepting a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is the first contact between the two nations, ties between which have been strained, notably over Bangladesh’s decision to set up courts to look into war crimes committed in 1971. PM Imran Khan said that while the past between the two nations was a bitter one, it is time now to look to the future and build a better partnership. He also hoped of reviving Saarc as an effective platform and using it to build peace in the region.

These are positive developments. They also come at a time when India has faced some criticism from many of its neighbours including not only Pakistan but also Bangladesh, Nepal and even Bhutan at the way it behaves in the region. During their talks PM Imran invited PM Sheikh Hasina to Pakistan, and spoke about the Kashmir issue, something that has not gone down well in India. In addition to this he expressed grief over the toll of death taken in Bangladesh by floods and the coronavirus pandemic. Recently Pakistan has entered into an agreement to buy stocks of the important anti-Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. Bangladesh which is manufacturing the drug has in fact already supplied around 40 vials to a wealthy businessman in June this year who needed it urgently to treat himself and his family. The gesture was widely appreciated in medical circles.

We should remember that, despite the bitterness of the 1970-71 war, Pakistan and Bangladesh have a long history which is made up of a united culture and mutual influence. We often forget that the man known as Pakistan’s first pop star, Alamgir, was Bengali in origin and later also travelled to Bangladesh. The same is true of many others who have shone on cinema screens and on TV in the territory that is now Pakistan. Many who belong to an older generation in Bangladesh still remember them with considerable fondness. It is then important to build bridges which can circumvent the gap that exists and bring the two nations closer together. We have a lot to learn from each other. Bangladesh’s excellent record in social welfare and microcredit has become a role model for the world. Pakistan too can offer a great deal to that country.

It is also essential that we learn from history and remember that mistakes made in the past should not be repeated. This alone can bring us enormous benefits for the future. Imran Khan and Sheikh Hasina have done well to open up the doors for dialogue and discussions. We hope that this road will be followed in the years ahead – and especially at a time when tension in the region is high, and countries need to combine forces to ward off oppression and make sure they can help each other stave off any threat or any danger. Dhaka and Islamabad would do well to move towards this, encourage exchanges between people, promote cultural, social, medical and educational visits and help rebuild the unity that we lost so unfortunately nearly five decades ago.