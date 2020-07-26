Charity founder Adeem reinstated on board

LONDON: The founder of a Muslim charity, Penny Appeal, has been reinstated to his full place on the board of trustees after a lengthy probe into allegations of misconduct found no wrongdoing on his part.

The UK’s Charity Commission for England and Wales (CCEW) and the Penny Appeal’s internal investigations system both investigated and cleared Younis.

“Today is the first Friday of the blessed days of #DhulHijjah and I wanted to share the wonderful news of my return to @PennyAppeal,” Adeem Younis wrote on Twitter.

“This investigation has come to a close, clearing Mr Younis,” Penny Appeal wrote on Twitter. “We welcome him back to the board.”

The News had broken the news surrounding the issues at Penny Appeal and the dramatic manner in which its founder was removed from his position while he was visiting Pakistan later last year. In October 2019, Younis had asked for full transparency through his lawyers and demanded an independent appraisal of the charity’s governance. He stepped aside until the law firm, Simons Muirhead & Burton LLP, released its findings.

Now, Younis is keen to continue his “journey to break the cycle of poverty, making every single penny count”. He feels his “integrity” has been restored and he is once again committed to continuing his work for the Penny Appeal, a source in the charity said.

The charity was set up to help those most in need in Pakistan where Younis’s father was born. Penny Appeal became one of the fastest growing and largest Muslim charities within a decade until it was hit with the internal strife that caused big shocks in the Muslim charity sector in the UK. The charity rose to popularity after raising over £100 million and helping over 20 million people to date, according to its website.

The interim chair of Penny Appeal’s board of trustees, Rizwas Khaliq, called Younis’s return “very welcome” in a time of “unprecedented challenges”.

“The work of the charity is needed more than ever as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the world economy and the BAME community has been recognised as most vulnerable to its worst impacts,” Khaliq said.

He went on to state that Younis would provide “ongoing leadership” and “we can move forward from a position of strength”.