Construction on Mansehra-Thahkot motorway completed: Asim

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said construction work on the Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed.

In a tweet, Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said the motorway would be open for traffic very soon. “Most amazing drive it will be,” the CPEC Authority chairman said, with the accompanying hashtags “#cpec” and “#Pakistanmakingprogress”.

Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, which is a 180-kilometre controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic.