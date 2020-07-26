close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
July 26, 2020

Soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing in Kech

July 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist fire raid on security forces during a routine patrol near the Pidarak area of Kech, Balochistan left a Lance Naik martyred and three soldiers wounded.

The terrorists’ fire raid on security forces took place during routine patrolling near Pidarak; District Kech, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while three soldiers got injured. The security forces cordoned off the area for search of terrorists.

