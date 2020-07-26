Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youths in Srinagar

Ag APP

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Saturday killed two more Kashmiri youths in in a brutal cordon and search operation that was carried out on the outskirts of occupied Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar.

The operation, which was ongoing as the report came in, was under way in the Ranbirgarh area of Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported. The troops had sealed all entry and exit points. Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

In a separate incident, Indian police arrested Kashmir University student in a dubious case registered against him in 2018, on Saturday. The police summoned the student for questioning in a case registered at Nigeen Police Station, in Srinagar and arrested him. The detained student was identified as Aaqib Malik, a resident of Aglar Pinjora area of Shopian.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Sidiqui in a statement paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. He said the people of the territory, especially the youth, were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not be allowed to go to waste.

Terming the spree of fresh crackdowns by Indian forces across the occupied territory as a tool to suppress the voice of freedom-loving masses, Sidiqui said the morale of Kashmiri people, particularly youth was very high and they would not surrender before the Indian.