Govt ‘readies eight bills’ to get Pakistan off FATF grey list

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the government has prepared eight legislative bills which will put the country in a position to be taken off the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list”, and handed it to the opposition to mull over the proposals over the weekend.

“India made full efforts to push Pakistan into FATF blacklist but Pakistan managed to frustrate these efforts through effective and vibrant diplomatic engagements,” Qureshi said at a press conference, here on Saturday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Qureshi said the legislative bills aimed at checking money laundering and terror financing will help get the country into the “white list”, for which that legislation is required, according to Geo News.

He said a 24-member committee, which included members from all factions of the opposition, held consultations on the FATF, following which the bills were prepared. “The committee has 24 members and also represents all factions of the opposition,” the foreign minister said. “The opposition expressed its reservations over the NAB law,” he added, and said after five years each in power, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments squandered their opportunity to amend the law.

He said the legislation needs to be passed quickly. “We are resolving a national issue by taking the opposition into confidence on the orders of the Prime Minister,” he added. He added that one bill had been sent to the opposition is related to the NAB law. “We are ready to amend the NAB law,” Qureshi said. “We are confident that we are doing what we are doing in good faith.”

The foreign minister said the bill will be discussed at 5pm tomorrow (Monday). “A corruption-free Pakistan is what we all need,” Qureshi said. “Let’s see what progress is made in the meeting on Monday.”

On the coronavirus, the minister said cases were gradually reducing. Pakistan recorded 1,487 new cases and 24 deaths in a 24-hour-period. Total cases now stand at 271,887 and deaths 5,787.

Qureshi also said the country was beginning to flatten the curve. “There are still two tests left,” he said, referring to Eidul Adha holidays and Muharram. “The people of Pakistan, especially Punjab, should be careful and follow standard operating procedures,” he added.