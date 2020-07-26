Rupee likely to stay stable

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain stable next week, as expected inflows from multilateral agencies and remittances will support the domestic currency, dealers said.

“The rupee may post slight gains, as dollar inflows are scheduled for next week,” a brokerage house dealer said.

The World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are expected to disburse the first tranche to Pakistan under their Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) programme in the coming days.

The government on Thursday signed two financing agreements amounting to $750 million with the World Bank and AIIB for the RISE programme.

“We don’t expect the rupee to appreciate much from here. However, the close at 167.26 on Friday can take the local unit to below

167 level against the greenback,” the dealer said.

“The foreign exchange inflows and diaspora money coming in ahead of Eid-ul-Azha due next week are likely to prevent a sharp fall,” the dealer added.

In the interbank market, the rupee gained Rs1.04 against the dollar during the outgoing week. The local unit came under pressure, hitting a record low of 168.30 against the greenback on Monday.

Analysts said a recent slide in dollar against other major currencies will preempt further extreme moves in global assets. The dollar index fell to multi-month low and almost eight percent from its recent high in March.

The US dollar has been under attack, as traders move out of it, amid negative real rates and on the expectations of further iterations of easing the Fed may go through to jump start the US economy under siege from rising COVID cases.

“For Pakistan, the situation fortunately has been more favourable. Pakistan very early on went for an IMF and multilateral emergency loan, which has kept sovereign risk at bay,” an analyst at Tresmark Research said in a report published on Saturday.

The central bank has been proactive in reducing interest rates and facilitating the flow of credit.

The SBP said it will announce the next interest rate decision in September, as it believes the current stance of the monetary policy is appropriate to support growth, employment and keep inflation expectations anchored, and soften pandemic blow.

“The MPC continues to observe economic conditions and stands ready taking whatever further actions may become necessary in response to any adverse impact on the economy because of the pandemic or any other factor,” the SBP said

Tresmark said from July to February, various numbers are supported.

The outflow from the government securities and the equity market stood at $2.675 billion, while multilateral inflows were $1.395 billion.

Inflows due to the SBP’s swaps ($2.097 billion) and the current account deficit outflow of $422 million, kept forex reserves stable at around $19 billion, it added.